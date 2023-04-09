Naga Chaitanya Grooves With Hyderabad Cops On Custody Song | Watch

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Custody. For the promotions, Naga Chaitanya interacted with the Hyderabad police. In a video, the Love Story star was seen dancing alongside several policemen. In Custody, Naga Chaitanya will play the role of a cop and he kickstarted promotions by meeting some real-life policemen.

In the clip, Naga Chaitanya was seen interacting with the cops at the Yousufguda Training Academy. In one of the clips shared online, he was seen dancing with them as well. Naga Chaitanya also did a push up competition with cops and interacted with them. Sharing the video on Twitter, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Had a great time interacting with the department of police at the yousufguda training academy.” He also announced the release date of the Head Held High single from the upcoming film as well. The track will be out on 10 April 2023, at 6:31 pm. Check out the actor's post below.

More on Naga Chaitanya’s Custody

Custody is currently slated to release on May 12. It will hit the big screens in Telugu and Tamil. The film features Naga Chaitanya as A Shiva, a policeman. The Venkat Prabhu directorial also features The Warriorr actress Krithi Shetty opposite Naga Chaitanya.

While the film features Arvind Swami as one of the protagonists, Naga Chaitanya will complement him well on the screen. The film’s music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya’s brother, Akhil Akkineni, will see the release of his upcoming film Agent on April 28.