Naga Chaitanya Joins Hands With Venkat Prabhu For Bilingual Film Tentatively Named 'NC22'

Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen sharing the screen space with his father Nagarjuna in the 2022 film Bangarraju, is now all set for a bilingual film with Venkat Prabhu. The movie, which is temporarily named NC22, will be made in both Tamil and Telugu. The director himself made the announcement via social media expressing his happiness about the new project.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tamil director Venkat Prabhu recently announced his next project with Naga Chaitanya. The director shared a picture with the actor and wrote, "God is kind.. with the blessings of almighty and my fans I am happy to announce my next, a bilingual film (tamil & telugu) with my brother @chay_akkineni," in his tweet. He further announced the film is being bankrolled by Srinivasa Silver Screen. The film is temporarily titled NC22 as it marks the 22nd outing of the South star.

Soon after the announcement, the actor's fans expressed their excitement about the film and wished its team the best. A Twitter user wrote, "All the very best sir Been waiting very eagerly for your straight telugu film Can't wait for it Wishing you a huge Blockbuster Sucess dear @vp_offl sir". Others congratulated him on the new venture.

Naga Chaitanya's latest films

Naga Chaitanya's latest outings include Bangarraju and Love Story. The actor shared the screen space with his superstar father Nagarjuna in Bangarraju. The Kalyan Krishna directorial revolved around a young man Chinna Bangarraju, who seeks help from his grandfather as some familial issues overpower him. The actor also shared the screen space with Sai Pallavi in the 2021 film Love Story. The movie followed the love story of a Christian Zumba instructor and a Hindu girl who fight all odds to stay together.

Naga Chaitanya is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha. The movie is the official Hindi remake of the award-winning film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version will see Aamir Khan in the lead role while Kareena Kapoor will serve as the leading lady. The movie is being helmed by Advait Chandan, while Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are bankrolling it. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@taranadarsh