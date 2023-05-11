Naga Chaitanya Heaps Praise On Samantha Ruth Prabhu: If She Wants...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married over the course of four years. However, they announced that they would be separating on October 2, 2021. Since their divorce, they have publicly spoken about each other on separate occasions. During a promotional event for Custody, Naga Chaitanya praised the Shaakuntalam actress.

While speaking with Prema the Journalist, he was asked about what quality of Samantha he likes the most. He said that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has amazing determination, and she pursues whatever she wants until she gets it. Chaitanya said that his favourite projects as of late,which feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu, are Oh Baby! and the second season of The Family Man.

“Samantha… go-getter, hard worker. Her determination is amazing. If she wants something, she will go get it,” said Naga Chaitanya. He touched upon the time he spent with Samantha when they were married. He said that while the conclusion of his marriage was ‘unfortunate,’ he still respects that phase of his life immensely.

He also criticised how his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu was handled by the media. He stated that there were speculations and rumours that were being reported, and he felt as though their respect was ‘diminished in the public eye’. The former couple have maintained good communication on social media and often wish each other on occasion.

More about Custody

Naga Chaitanya takes on the role of a police constable in Custody. Coming from the director Venkat Prabhu, Custody also features actors Krithi Shetty and Arwind Swamy. Ilaiyaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja served as the music directors for the film. For director Venkat Prabhu, the film is set to be a foray into the Telugu film industry. Similarly, the Telugu star is also venturing into the Tamil film industry for the first time. Custody is slated to release on May 12, 2023.