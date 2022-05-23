Naga Chaitanya Surprises Fans With 'Thank You' BTS Clip, Announces Teaser Release Date

Popular actor Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of his film Thank You, which will be helmed by Vikram K and will also star Raashi Khanna. The actor took to his social media account and shared an unseen glimpse from behind the scenes of the film as he also shared some exciting news with his fans. He announced that the Thank You teaser will release on May 25 and netizens' excitement knew no bounds.

Naga Chaitanya shares Thank You BTS clip

Naga Chaitanya headed to his Twitter account on Monday and shared a behind the scenes clip from his upcoming film. In the clip, the actor appeared to be dubbing for his film and also gave fans a glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes of a movie. As he shared the clip, the actor revealed that the teaser for his upcoming film Thank You will release on May 25 at 5:04 pm and fans were over the moon with the news.

Touted to be a family entertainer, the upcoming film has been one of the actor's much-awaited releases. The film will follow Chaitanya's character and will see him navigate his way through life and love. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair will also be seen in the film alongside the leading duo. BVS Ravi has penned the dialogues of the movie, which will be backed by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

This is not the first time Naga Chaitanya will join hands with director Vikram K, as the duo gave fans a hit film in 2014 titled Manam. The film clocked eight years on May 23 and the actor shared a sweet note on his social media account to celebrate the occasion. He wrote about how the duo share the same passion for films and mentioned he was 'thankful' for his journey. He wrote, "8 years of #Manam being on the floors today with @thisisvikramkumar and sharing the same passion .. probably the best way to celebrate this journey! Thankful. (sic)" Interestingly, the picture he shared with the director was from the sets of his next project Dhootha, which will mark the actor's digital debut via Amazon Prime Video.

Image: Twitter/@chay_akkineni