Naga Chaitanya, Nandamuri Balakrishna Hug At Event After 'disrespectful' Akkineni Remark

Naga Chaitanya and Nandamuri Balakrishna are creating a buzz on the Internet owing to their hug during the NTR Centenary event. In the viral image, Naga Chaitanya can be seen happily greeting the superstar as he arrives on the stage. It is the first time they met in public after the latter's disrespectful statement about the Custody actor's grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Seeing the viral image of Naga Chaitanya and Nandamuri Balakrishna, it seems all is well between the families. Apart from pictures, a video of the actor (from the same event) is going viral on Twitter in which Naga Chaitanya can be seen thanking the superstar for inviting him. "I am very thankful to Balakrishna for inviting me to this program. I don’t need to talk separately about Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s acting, beauty and affection," he said in the video.

A fan page shared the video on Twitter and captioned it as Our grandfather #ANR garu & #NTR garu had a wonderful bond on & off screen. He's a true inspiration. Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni at #NTR100YearsCelebrations #NagaChaitanya." Check out the post below:

ఈ రోజు స్టేజి మీద నాకు మాట్లాడే అవకాశం కల్పించిన Nandamuri Balakrishna ❤ గారికి నా ధన్యవాదలు 🙏 🙏



Akkineni Naga Chaitanya ❤ Anna pic.twitter.com/50XkkX8FkW — bala koti (@balakot67767333) May 20, 2023



Nandamuri Balakrishna's disrespectful statement about Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Earlier this year in January while speaking about the success of Veera Simha Reddy, Nandamuri Balakrishna spoke about contemporaries. He said, “My father Sr NTR had some contemporaries, aa Ranga Rao (SV Ranga Rao), Akkineni-Thokkineni, and some others," he said at the event. This didn't go down well with both Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni.

Soon after, Naga Chaitanya tweeted, "Happy Sankranthi ! Lots of love .. have a great weekend with your loved ones :) #anrliveson."Akhil Akkineni issued a separate statement that read, “Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu and S.V Ranga Rao garu’s creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu Cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves."

Coming back to the NTR Centenary event, it was also attended by Venkatesh, Ram Charan and others.