Naga Chaitanya's Fan Jumps Into A River To Meet Him On The Sets Of 'Thank You'

South superstar Naga Chaitanya who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Thank You met a fan after he jumped into Godavari river to meet the actor. The actor was rowing in East Godavari when a man jumped from a bridge and started swimming towards his boat.

A video of the incident is going viral where Naga later also took a picture with him. According to the reports, the actor advised him not to attempt such shocking acts. Thank You is directed by Vikram Kumar. The film's music will be composed by S Thaman and will be backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations

Neekuna fanism ki avadhulu levu Anna @chay_akkineni ❤️🙏



Ne cult fanism level veru anthe 💥🤙#ThankYouTheMovie#LoveStoryOnApril16th pic.twitter.com/ImJjKZ4HOj — Aarya Prasad (@Aaryaprasad) March 2, 2021

On the work front

Naga was last seen in K. S. Ravindra's Venky Mama alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Rajput in pivotal roles. The film was lauded by audiences and managed to make a mark of ₹ 72 crores at the box office. He will next be seen in Shekhar Kammula's Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi.

The makers of Sekhar Kammula’s highly anticipated film Love Story have finally announced the release date of the film. The Telugu film is all set to hit the silver screen on April 16, 2021. Love Story was announced in September 2019, followed by its principal schedule kicking off in Hyderabad and areas nearby. The crew was shooting in Dubai in February 2020, when the production was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the filming resumed in September 2020 and was finally wrapped up in November 2020.

