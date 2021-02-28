Naga Chaitanya's 'Majili' & Other Films That Explore Relationship Between Father And Son

Several shows, movies and books have depicted the relationship of a father-son duo in the form of art. From Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ayyappanum Koshiyum to Naga Chaitanya's Majili, here are some top South Indian films depicting unique father-son relationships.

Jilla

Jilla is a Tamil language action drama film released in 2014. Starring Mohanlal, Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, the film co-stars Soori, Mahat, Nivetha Thomas, Sampath Raj and Pradeep Rawat. The film revolved around the conflict between a crime boss and his adopted son who is a police officer and his life and approach towards law change after a violent incident. The film was critically appreciated and declared as a commercially successful film.

Majili

Majili is a Telugu language romantic sports drama film directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film features actors Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Rao Ramesh and Divyanshu Kaushik in the lead roles. Majili depicts a sour yet loving relationship of a father-son duo. However, the film revolves around the life of a boy named Poorna who is abandoned by his lover and is forced to marry his neighbour. Later, he realizes his wife’s unconditional love for him and falls for her.

Balettan

Directed by V. M. Vinu, Balettan stars Mohanlal, Devayani, Harisree Ashokan, Riyaz Khan, Nedumudi Venu, and Jagathy Sreekumar in the lead & supporting roles. Bagging the Best Popular Film of the Year award and becoming the highest-grossing film of the year, the film revolves around a father who is on his death bed. He reveals to his son that he has another family and asks him to take care of his other family, without informing his mother. The film depicts the story of a son who struggles to keep his father's promise despite all odds.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Amongst all of Prithviraj's films, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is one of his best films portraying the relationship of a father-son duo. The Malayalam language action-thriller film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of a police officer Ayyapan, who is an upright man and who strives to do the right thing. However, his life changes when a retired army havildar named Koshy settles in his village and their ego clashes.

Vaaranam Aayiram

Vaaranam Aayiram is another Tamil language film romantic film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Actor Suriya plays a dual role in the film of a father and son along with actors Simran, Divya Spandana and Sameera Reddy. Vaaranam Aayiram revolves around the story of a son who recollects different parts of his life with his father when he hears about his death. The film was critically acclaimed and also won a National Award.

