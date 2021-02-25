Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya Samantha & Others Grace Sukumar's Family Function

Ace Tollywood director Sukumar, on Wednesday, February 24, hosted a family party at a convention centre in Hyderabad. The party was reportedly the Saree function of Sukumar’s daughter, a ritual that is widely celebrated in Southern India. This family event of the director witnessed the arrival of several prominent Tollywood faces. Here’s taking a quick look at the Tollywood stars who attended the party along with the pictures of the event which has created a massive buzz online:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar

The well-known celebrity couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar arrived in style to grace the function. While Mahesh looked dapper in a casual black t-shirt, on the other hand, wife Namrata opted for a red traditional ensemble. The duo, keeping all the safety measures in mind, arrived donning a face mask to protect themselves from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Parbhu

Another prominent couple who attended the function were Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu. Naga paired his dark blue shirt with denim pants and formal shoes, while wife Samantha upped her fashion game in an animal print ensemble. Samantha accessorised her look with statement heels and earrings along with minimalistic makeup.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR made an appearance alongside his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. Jr NTR chose a formal monochrome look for the event, unlike wife Lakshmi, who dazzled in a blue traditional ensemble. The couple ensured to don face masks while being out in public.

Few other celebs who attended the event:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, filmmaker Sukumar is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Uppena. Featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Krithi Shetty in the lead role, the film is set against the backdrop of 2002 Kakinada. It chronicles the life of a fisherman who falls in love with a prominent Zamindar’s daughter.

The influential Zamindar works fiercely to separate the love birds in order to protect his family’s honour. After Uppena, the filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu action-thriller Pushpa. The movie stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The movie is all set to hit the silver screen in the month of August, this year.

(Promo Image Source: Namrata Shirodhkar & Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

