Nagababu Aka Nagendra Babu's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read On

Actor Nagababu aka Nagendra Babu has delivered a wide range of successful movies in his career and has been a part of nearly 108 blockbuster projects. As Nagendra Babu celebrates his 59th birthday today, on October 29, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read details about his career.

Nagendra Babu's net worth

As per a report published in networthpost.org, actor Naga Babu’s net worth is estimated to be around 900 thousand USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 6,66,99,450 (Rs 6.66 crores). More so, the actor owns a production house, called Anjana Productions which is established by him and his brother Chiranjeevi in the year 1988.

Besides being an actor, he has also produced many blockbuster films. Anjana productions' first film was the musical drama film Rudraveena, which was directed by K. Balachander, starring Chiranjeevi. Besides working the film industry, the actor has also been a part of several TV shows and has appeared as a judge on the comedy show, Jabardasth, which airs on ETV.

In his career, the actor has won many awards, the most prominent ones being Nargis Dutt Award and Silver Lotus Award. As reported by Malayalam Cinema Today on YouTube, the actor’s salary is around 25 lakh rupees. The report further adds that he owns an Audi 6, Audi Q7, Benz GLE class and a Land Rover. The actor currently has more than 229k followers on Instagram.

On the work front:

In his career, the actor mainly worked in several supporting roles and negative roles, however, has also worked as the main lead in several films. Some of the actor’s best-known performances include 143, Anji, Shock, Sri Ramadasu, Chandamama and Orange. Nagendra Babu kickstarted his political career when he joined Jana Sena Party, which was established by his brother Pawan Kalyan. In the 2019 Indian general election, Naga Babu contested as an M.P. candidate for Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

(Image credits: Nagababu aka Nagendra Babu Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

