PDP's Leaders Detained By J&K Police In Srinagar; Protest Against New Land Laws Prevented

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and workers were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police for organising a protest against the new land laws in Srinagar on Thursday, October 29. Reacting to the same, PDP's chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned the J&K administration for thwarting the peaceful protest in Srinagar and allowing a similar protest in Jammu. The administration has also sealed the party office in Srinagar.

'PDP office in Srinagar sealed'

Taking to Twitter Mufti wrote "PDP office in Srinagar sealed by J&K admin & workers arrested for organising a peaceful protest. A similar protest was allowed in Jammu so why was it thwarted here? Is this your definition of ‘normalcy’ that's being showcased in the world?

Giving details about the arrests Mufti said PDP’s Waheed Ur Rehman, Khurshid Alam, Rouf Bhat, Mohsin Qayoom and Mohit Bhan were arrested by J&K police for protesting against the settler-colonial land laws thrusted upon people of J&K. "We will continue to raise our voice collectively and won't tolerate attempts to change demographics" Mufti wrote in another tweet.

Slamming the Centre, the PDP leader said "a government desperate to curb any kind of dissent and ready to crush its own people but all the machismo disappears when it comes to fighting China at the LAC".

PDP’s @parawahid, Khurshid Alam, Rouf Bhat,@MohsinQayoom_ & @buttkout were arrested by J&K police for protesting against the settler colonial land laws thrusted upon people of J&K. We will continue to raise our voice collectively & wont tolerate attempts to change demographics pic.twitter.com/2pHz7QWivt — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 29, 2020

Many others like @TahirsyeedK , Yasin Bhat & Hameed Kohsheen also arrested. A government desperate to curb any kind of dissent & ready to crush its own people but all the machismo disappears when it comes to fighting China at the LAC — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 29, 2020

Anti-BJP protests over new land laws in J&K

On Wednesday, PDP and National Panthers Party (NPP) staged separate protests in Jammu, demanding a repeal of the new land laws which have paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the Union Territory.

The protest was led by General Secretary and former legislator Surinder Choudhary, PDP activists holding the tricolour as well as the party flag. The protestors assembled at the PDP headquarters at Gandhi Nagar and staged a rally to lodge their resentment against the BJP-led central government over the new land law. The protestors were however stopped by police from marching on the main road and later dispersed peacefully.

This was the first major political activity by the PDP amid repeated attempts made by various groups and individuals to hoist the national flag on the party headquarters after its president Mehbooba Mufti had last week stoked a controversy with her remarks on the national flag. Last Friday, Mufti said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour till the constitutional changes implemented on August 5 last year were rolled back.

(With PTI inputs)