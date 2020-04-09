Nagarjuna Akkineni Furious After 'Geetha Govindam' Fame Parasuram Walks Out Of 'NC20'?

Nagarjuna Akkineni who was last seen in Rahul Ravindran's Manmadhudu 2 is reportedly furious with Parasuram (director). Recently, media reports claimed that the Geetha Govindam director has walked out of Nagarjuna's son- Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie, NC20. Media reports stated the reason to be Parasuram's other film with Mahesh Babu. Reportedly, Parasuram was simultaneously working on Naga Chaitanya's film on an untitled Mahesh Babu film. However, in a turn of events, the director decided to walk out of Naga Chaitanya's movie to concentrate on Mahesh Babu's film.

Reportedly this has made Nagarjuna angry, as he had pinned high hopes on Naga Chaitanya's next, which is tentatively titled NC20. Reports further reveal that the Geetha Govindam director was supposed to start work on NC20 in April. However, with Parasuram walking out of the project, reports claim that the movie is shelved.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's superhero flick- Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, will see Nagarjuna in a pivotal role. Besides the action-thriller, Nagarjuna also has Ahishor Solomon's Wild Dog in his kitty.

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog pic.twitter.com/QeIJ7KzVHD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 27, 2019

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is basking in the success of his last release Venky Mama. The Majili actor has Sekhar Kammula's Love Story up for release. The movie, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, was supposed to hit the marquee on April 2, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown imposed by PM Modi, the Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer has been reportedly pushed indefinitely.

