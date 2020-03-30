Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej Team Up For A Special Coronavirus Song, Watch

Amid the growing worry of the novel coronavirus, many celebrities are urging fans to not panic and take the necessary precautions advised by the health departments. Many celebs are doing their bit in sharing awareness through various social media means. Among these celebrities, South megastar Chiranjeevi has also done his bit in sharing awareness with his fans.

Recently, Chiranjeevi along with his co-stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej & Varun Tej recorded a song on how to combat the coronavirus in India by taking preventive measures. This melodious song sung by the actors explains how one can fight the coronavirus by small acts of maintaining hygiene like washing your hands, covering your mouth and much more. The coronavirus song that is sung by the actors is recorded from their respective houses. This can also be considered as one of the most creative ways of sharing awareness with their fans.

The coronavirus song is composed by music director Koti. It is also reported that the song is a part of the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) initiative that is initiated by actor Chiranjeevi. Check out the video below.

As per reports, the initiative that is taken by the actors is to raise charity to provide relief for the film workers and daily wage earners from the industry who are affected by the current lockdown situation during the coronavirus. It was also stated that the Corona Crisis Charity has raised a sum of ₹5 crores and counting.

Chiranjeevi joined social media to converse with fans amid the lockdown

It was also reported that megastar Chiranjeevi joined social media on March 25 i.e the first day of the lockdown so that he could engage with his fans to raise awareness to fight the coronavirus in India. The actor has been sharing several videos where he is seen requesting fans to stay safe and remain indoors.

