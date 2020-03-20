Mahesh Babu In Talks With 'Geetha Govindam' Fame Parasuram For His Next?

Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru, is reportedly in talks with director Parasuram for his next. The director had previously helmed Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Geetha Govindam. Meanwhile, reports reveal that Mahesh Babu will sign on the dotted lines in the weeks to come. The movie is tentatively titled SSMB 27.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Opts Out Of Sivakumar's Next Due To 'creative Differences'

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Why She Rejected Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam

Mahesh Babu and Parasuram to unite for a film?

Reports reveal that Mahesh Babu has liked Parasuram's script and is keen on working with him. Reports also state the Mahesh Babu-Parasuram film is a family entertainer with an impactful social message. Although, the makers have not divulged any casting details, however, there are reports that the movie is currently in the scripting stage. Reports suggest that the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and MB Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Mahesh Babu Bats For Social Distancing, Says 'time To Sacrifice Social Life'

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's Rare Childhood Picture With Beaming Smile Will Leave You Surprised

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is still basking in the success of his last release- Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie featuring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead narrates the tale of a soldier, who has to fight the evil to keep the country safe. The Mahesh Babu starrer was reported to be a massive hit and also entered the 100-crore club.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu In Talks With Debutante Directors For His Next Film?

On the other hand, Parasuram's last release Geetha Govindam was highly appreciated for its engaging screenplay and impressive acting performances. The movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, also managed to enter the 100-crore club. Geetha Govindam was produced by Allu Aravind under the Geeta Arts banner.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.