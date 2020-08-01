Nagarjuna Akkineni Shoots A New Promo For 'Bigg Boss' Telugu Season 4; See Pics

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the most loved actors in the south Indian film industry. Like other stars, he was also at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, now actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is resuming the shoot of his next. The actor is back on the sets after almost four months. The star was recently spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss Telegu Season 4. He took to his Twitter and shared a few stills from the shoot to tell his fans that he has started shooting. Read here to know more.

Nagarjuna Akkineni shoots new promo for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his Twitter on August 1, 2020, to inform fans that he has started shooting for a special Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 promo. Nagarjuna shared two pics from the set on his Twitter with a caption that read, “Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow…WOW!”.

It was reported that this promo is being helmed by Soggade Chinni Nayana fame Kalyan Krishna. It was also reported that the shooting of this promo is taking place at a specially designed set at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Take a look at the tweet here.

Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/tHg30ZgLl6 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 1, 2020

In the post, Nagarjuna shared two pics and in the first one, he is seen showing his back to the camera as he poses with a stylish outfit. And in the second picture, we cane she he is standing in a dark room with two people standing next to him who is working on his hair and make-up. Both these men can be seen in Personal Protective Equipment Kit (PPE). After he posted this picture, the official handle of Star Maa retweeted Nagarjuna’s tweet and wrote, “What a wow-wow!”. Take a look at the tweet here.

On July 20, the makers of the show, Star Maa, had released a teaser for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, in which they promised the fans for a thrilling experience once again. It is also reported that the show will go on air in August. But the channel has not yet confirmed this news. Nagarjuna had hosted the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which aired on television in 2019. The third season of the show was won by Rahul Sipligunj.

