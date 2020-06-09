Dhanush To Resume Work On His Second Directorial With Nagarjuna And Aditi Rao Hydari Soon?

Dhanush, who made his directorial debut with Power Paandi (2017) was reportedly working on his second directorial venture when Vetrimaaran approached him for Asuran. Following his chock-a-block schedule, Dhanush's second directorial went on the back seat. However, a recent report published on an online portal on Monday revealed that Dhanush's second directorial is on track.

Also Read | David Warner Grooves To Dhanush's 'Why This Kolaveri Di' In Latest TikTok Video: Watch

The forthcoming movie that is titled Naan Rudran has Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. Reported to be a historical drama, the Dhanush directorial was set in the pre-independence era. Nagarjuna in an old interview had revealed that he plays an exciting role in the Dhanush directorial. He also added that he is excited to play the role as he has never attempted anything like it in the past.

The Dhanush directorial reportedly has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar, Srikanth among others, in pivotal roles. Reportedly the Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer will be a bi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Tamil and Telugu. The forthcoming movie is reportedly bankrolled by Rama Narayana under his production banner Thenandal Studios. According to a media report, the makers of the forthcoming movie will make an official announcement soon with the official posters of the upcomer. Reportedly, the movie will go on floors after the lockdown ends.

Also Read | Jr NTR Completes #BeTheRealMan Challenge, Nominates Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna And Others

Also Read | Mani Ratnam Turns 64; Aditi Rao Hydari Wishes The Iconic Director

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram. The movie, starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George in the lead is touted to be a gangster-drama. The Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled by S Sasikanth under his production banner Y Not Studios. Besides the upcomer, Dhanush has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

Also Read | Nagarjuna Akkineni Furious After 'Geetha Govindam' Fame Parasuram Walks Out Of 'NC20'?

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari has Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujathayum up for release. The movie, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, marks the latter's foray into Mollywood. The Naranipuzha Shanavas directorial will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Whereas, Nagarjuna will be next seen playing a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He also has Telugu movie Wild Dog in the making.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.