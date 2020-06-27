Can Nagarjuna & Nayanthara Essay Grant & Sattler If 'Jurassic Park' Gets Telugu Remake?

Jurassic Park (1993) is based on the 1990 novel of the same name by John Michael Crichton. It is one of the first movies of the Jurassic Park franchise, whose sixth part is slated to hit the marquee in 2021.

Jurassic Park, first released in 1993, with actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum in the lead, narrates the tale of an amusement park named Jurassic Park, where extinct dinosaurs exist. If the Steven Spielberg directorial is remade in Telugu, this can be the cast of the film.

Also Read | Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Have Their Wedding In Temple? Read Details Here

What if Jurassic Park is remade in Telugu?

Nagarjuna as Dr Allan Grant

Source: Sam Neill Twitter and Nagarjuna Facebook

Dr Allan Grant, a palaeontologist by profession, is someone who is in his late-forties and shares a close affinity with his family and is passionate about his work. Veteran actor Sam Neill as Dr Allan Grant was phenomenal, however, if Jurassic Park is remade in Telugu, Nagarjuna would be an ideal cast for the role of Grant.

Specifically, because Allan Grant is a man who is sensitive and has complex emotions, and Nagarjuna can do justice to the part. Nagarjuna, who has been part of the film industry for more than two decades, knows how to enthrall the audiences. Also, with Nagarjuna's line-up of films, it is sure that the Tollywood veteran is ready to take up challenging roles.

Nayanthara as Dr Ellie Sattler

Source: Laura Dern Instagram and Anushka Shetty Facebook

The original role was played by legendary actor Laura Dern, and imaging Nayanthara stepping into Dern's shoes will be a delight. Nayanthara, one of the most prominent actors of South India, will be an ideal choice to play one of the protagonists of the Jurassic Park film franchise. Ellie Sattler is bold, decisive, and career-oriented woman, who is capable of taking care of herself and people with her on her own.

For the unknown, Nayanthara has been part of some of the though-provoking female-centric films of recent times, and she has the finesse to portray a character like Sattler with grace and sincerity. Also, it would be great to see Nagarjuna and Nayanthara back on-screen after seven years. The two worked together in Greeku Veerudu (2013).

Also Read | Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Quash Rumours Of Being Corona-positive; Watch

Also Read | Dhanush To Resume Work On His Second Directorial With Nagarjuna And Aditi Rao Hydari Soon?

Venkatesh Daggubati as Dr Ian Malcolm

Source: Jeff Goldblum Facebook and Venkatesh Daggubati Instagram

Dr Ian Malcolm is a Mathematician, and one of the most loved characters of the film franchise. If Jurassic Park is remade in Telugu, Venkatesh Daggubati would be an ideal choice for the role. Venkatesh Daggubati for the past few years has been starring in movies where he can display his versatility as an actor. From Drushyam to Guru, Venkatesh Daggubati has enacted in films that showcase his finesse as an actor. The character of Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park is one of the only characters from the movie, who predicts the foreseeable future.

Chiranjeevi as John Hammond

Source: Mythos and Logos Youtube and Ram Charan Facebook

John Hammond, an industrialist and grandfather of Lex and Tim, is one of the kindest and empathetic characters of the film. He is the owner of Jurassic Park, also the person who takes blame for his actions. Chiranjeevi as the righteous and emotional businessman and grandfather would be an ideal choice for the role. Chiranjeevi, who in his second inning in Telugu cinema is taking up roles that are challenging and unlike any of his previous works, will surely be up for John Hammond.

Also Read | Jr NTR Completes #BeTheRealMan Challenge, Nominates Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna And Others

Besides,the principal cast of Jurassic Park, two characters that were appreciated by the moviegoers was that of Lex Murphy and Tim Murphy, the grandchildren of John Hammond. Lex, a teenager, plays a pivotal role in helping the survivors escape a pack of Velociraptors. Meanwhile, Tim is Lex's younger brother who is curious and interested in dinosaurs. In Jurassic Park's Telugu remake, Baby Nainika of Theri fame and Master Advaith of Penguin fame would be perfect as Lex Murphy and Tim Murphy respectively.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.