Nani, Mrunal Thakur Starrer Titled Hi Nanna; Teaser Out | Watch

Nani's upcoming film, which was hitherto referred to as Nani 30, received its official title on Thursday. The Dasara star took to social media and revealed that his upcoming has been titled Hi Nanna.

3 things you need to know

Hi Nanna will release in December later this year.

Like his previous Dasara, Nani is working with a debutante director in Hi Nanna.

Details about the film’s plot are currently under wraps.

A short glimpse of Nani 30

Mrunal Thakur and Nani feature in Hi Nanna. A short video clip was also released on the day the film received its title. In the teaser, the looks of the lead actors were also revealed. This is Mrunal's second Telugu film after Sita Ramam. She was seen in a simple look, and in two shots, wore a saree and a long maxi dress respectively.

In the last frame, we are introduced to a child actress, who seems to be a pivot in the storyline. Nani and Mrunal's characters shake hands with the child in the background. This suggested that the character will be pivotal to the relationship between Nani and Mrunal in the film.

The soft music in the background teases it will be an emotional dive into the lives of the two characters.