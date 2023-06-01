Nani Congratulates Dasara Director Srikanth Odela On His Wedding

Nani recently took to his Twitter handle to share news of director Srikanth Odela's marriage. Sharing a picture from the ceremony, the actor also humbly asked his fans and followers to shower the newly wed couple with their love and blessings. Srikanth Odela had directed Nani in his latest release, Dasara.

Nani announces Odela's wedding

Nani took to his Twitter handle to share a single photo in lieu of announcing director Srikanth Odela's wedding. The picture shared by Nani, featured the director dressed in traditional whites as a groom, standing next to his bride, dressed in traditional red. The garlands and sindoor were indicative of the fact that the picture was presumably taken post-the ceremony. Along side the picture, Nani wrote, "Mana @odela_srikanth pelli chesukunnadu :) Send all your love and blessings," which roughly translates to "My @odela_srikanth got married". Nani also asked his fans and followers to shower the couple with their love and blessings as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives.

Mana @odela_srikanth pelli chesukunnadu :)

Send all your love and blessings ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZixLIXdkid — Nani (@NameisNani) May 31, 2023

Nani and Srikanth Odela's Dasara receives good response from fans

Nani's warm wishes for Srikanth Odela stems from the fact that the actor's last release, Dasara was directed by Odela himself. Dasara was a special film for Srikanth as it was his directorial debut. The film centered around the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telengana. Also starring Keerthy Suresh, the film had released earlier this year, in March. Nani and Odela's personal equation stands validated by the fact that the actor referred to the director as "My odela_srikanth," as he broke the news of his wedding to his followers.

On the work front for Nani

Last year, Nani featured in romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki! opposite Nazriya Nazim. Post this, he was seen in a cameo for crime thriller HIT: The Second Case, which was fronted by Adivi Sesh. Nani started 2023 with Odela's Dasara. He is currently shooting for Nani 30, more details on which are yet to be announced.