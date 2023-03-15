Nani, Keerthy Suresh Starrer Dasara, Another Action Treat For The Masses?

The trailer of Nani and Keerthy Suresh's Dasara has been released. In the trailer, Nani is seen fighting for his life in order to rise up. However, it appears that this uprising comes at the expense of the lives of others. Dasara trailer shows that the film will be set in a village called Veerlapally. Dasara’s intense storytelling unfolds against the backdrop of Veerlapally’s coal mines.

The film's trailer starts with the character of Keerthy Suresh being introduced, who can be seen looking in the mirror as a bride-to-be. She says that the groom is lucky to have her, though, in the immediate next shot, Nani’s character can be seen fighting on top of a moving train carrying coal. The trailer for the film was launched in Lucknow on March 14.

Dasara comes from director Srikanth Odela, who is making his debut with the film. He has previously worked to assist in the making of films such as Nannaku Prematho (2016) which featured RRR’s Jr NTR, and Rangasthalam (2018) which featured Ram Charan.

More about Dasara

Nani spoke about Dasara previously during the launch of the film in February. He described the film as “pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush”. During the launch of the teaser, Nani spoke about how RRR, as a Telugu film, became a worldwide hit throughout the world, and KGF and Kantara also gained recognition. He boldly said that in 2023, Dasara will gain the same recognition.

“Last year, RRR came from Telugu cinema,” said Nani. He added, “KGF and Kantara came from Kannada cinema. I can confidently and with a lot of pride say that Dasara will come from Telugu cinema in 2023.”

Dasara was initially filmed entirely in Telugu, though it is scheduled to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. It’s scheduled for a March 30 release. Along with Nani and Keerthy Suresh, Dasara also stars Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, Dheekshith Shetty, and Shine Tom Chackom among others.