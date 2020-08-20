Nani's Upcoming Thriller 'V' Heads For A Digital Release On Amazon Prime

The theatrical release of actor Nani's 25th film V was earlier postponed due to the pandemic induced lockdown. Now, the makers have announced that the film is headed for a digital release. Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the Telugu star's upcommer will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime from September 5. Nani opened up about his thoughts on the film's digital release.

Talking about V's digital release in a statement, Nani said that he personally enjoys watching action-thrillers and added that V is a title that promises 'thrill, drama and fast-paced action'. He revealed that the cat and mouse chase between his and Sudheer Babu's character is what made him sign the project.

Adding that the film marks his 25th movie, the actor said that he could not have asked for a better tribute to his fans and supporters than to have V available for streaming anytime and anywhere on Prime Video. He further added that the audience can stream the film across 200 countries and territories. Nani also revealed that the film is releasing on the same date as his debut movie, i.e September 5. The actor also took to his social media to announce the digital release of V.

In the same statement, producer Dil Raju said that they received a great response to their films like Jaanu, F2, MCA, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and more that are currently available on Amazon Prime. He further said that the OTT platform has helped break the barrier of language and geography and has made the quality of content and storytelling the main criteria to watch and enjoy a show or a film. He further said that the film is an action-packed thriller and that the team is certain that the story will cut across geographics and will be enjoyed by all audiences alike.

About V

V is an action thriller that is written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film stars Nani, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sudheer Babu and is produced by Dil Raju, Shirish, and Harshith Reddy. The plot of the film revolves around a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. Things take a turn when a killer challenges him to solve a puzzle. This also marks the first film where Nani will be seen in a negative role.

