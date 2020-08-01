Nani's 'Jersey' To Be Screened At Toronto Film Festival, Fans Say That He 'deserves It'

Superhit Telugu flick, Jersey has been chosen for screening at Toronto’s International Indian Film Festival, this year. The movie features Nani and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles. The announcement of the news was made by the production house, Sithara Entertainment. Taking to Twitter, the production house wrote that they are proud to inform that Jersey has been officially selected to screen at the prestigious film festival.

Nani’s reaction on Jersey being screened at IIFFT

Actor Nani, who essayed the role of the main protagonist in Jersey, expressed his happiness by retweeting Sithara Entertainment’s announcement. He shared the news with a smiley emoticon. Take a look at Nani’s tweet here:

As soon as the fans of Nani received the news, they showered his tweet with love and appreciation. While some said that Nani deserves it, others went on to congratulate him. Here’s taking a look at how fans are reacting:

Congratulations naniiiii😘😘😘just i think malli train scene remeber cheskoni untaru meru😜😜 @NameisNani pic.twitter.com/U0Nzhgdz9b — ❤❤RIZWANA - NANI❤❤ (@RizwanaNani) August 1, 2020

ALSO READ| Mrunal Thakur On Why 'Jersey' Is Close To Her Heart And 'Toofan' Was A Dream Come True

The screening of the movie will be done on August 11, 2020, at 7.30 pm. As per media reports that have surfaced online, it is said that the entire team of Jersey will attend the Toronto film festival. However, an official confirmation is yet awaited. The prestigious film festival will be held from August 9 and will end on August 15, this year. Other Tollywood films that have been scheduled for a screening apart from Jersey are Kaithi and Trance.

ALSO READ| Shahid Kapoor Shares Fan-made Sketch Of His Character From 'Jersey'

About the movie ‘Jersey’

Released in 2019, Jersey is a Telugu sports drama film. Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the movie went on to garner a positive response from fans and critics alike. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decided to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s. Despite everyone being skeptical about his ability, he single-handedly led his team towards victory.

ALSO READ| Shahid Kapoor Speaks About Expectations From 'Jersey'; Says 'Happy With What We Have Done'

The success of the movie was such that the movie is now being remade in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. Presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey will be produced jointly by Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The official announcement of the film was made back in October 2019. It was scheduled to be released theatrically on August 28, 2020. However, amid the on-going pandemic, the release date is rescheduled. Fans are desperately waiting for the officials to announce the new release date.

ALSO READ| Shahid Kapoor Misses The Sets Of 'Jersey', Posts A Look From The Film; See Here

(Promo Image Source: Nani Instagram & Sithara Entertainments Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.