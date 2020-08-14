Nani Clarifies Rumours Hinting At Him Playing A Bipolar Character In 'Tuck Jagadish'

Nani has cleared up all the rumours which were hinting at him playing a bipolar person in Tuck Jagadish. Responding to a tweet by a publication, the actor took to his Twitter to clarify rumours of him portraying a bipolar character in the film. Fans of Nani are eager to watch his next film, after his hit Jersey.

Thus, certain rumours spiked up which hinted at the actor playing a bipolar character in the film. The rumours suggested that Nani will be playing a person trying to get through his bipolar disorder. However, the actor has denied it and called it a rumour, going by his Twitter response.

Also Read | 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' Actor Prachi Tehlan Looks Ethereal In Her Wedding Attire; See Pics

Nani clears rumours of him playing a bipolar character in 'Tuck Jagadish'

Also Read | Sai Pallavi's Dance Songs That Will Make You Groove; From 'Rowdy Baby' To 'Vachinde'

The actor simply tweeted that the rumours were not true, without mentioning anything else. A report by Pinkvilla stated that Nani revealed in an interaction how the upcoming film would be a family drama. He added that there will also be a bunch of emotions to the story and thus Tuck Jagadish will be a family drama. The makers of the film have already released the first look poster for the movie, which caused a tremendous buzz. In the poster of the film, Nani appears to be setting his shirt in place, thus trying to “Tuck” it in place. The poster of the film did not provide much information about the film and thus left fans intrigued as to what they could expect from the movie, according to the entertainment portal.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 To Air Its First Episode From August 30: Reports

Fans grow impatient so as to know what they can expect from the film. The makers too haven’t provided much information about the film and thus the character of Nani along with the film created a huge buzz among fans. Tuck Jagadish will see the reunion of Nani with ace director Shiva Nirvana. The actor-director duo has previously worked on the film Ninnu Kori which went on to be a huge success. Tuck Jagadish release date has not been announced yet and hence it is one of the highly anticipated films by fans of the actor. The movie will also feature Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Nani And Sudheer Babu Starrer 'V' To Release On Amazon Prime Video In September?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.