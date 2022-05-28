Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Send Out Digital Wedding Invites; Check Date, Venue Details

It is wedding bells for South diva Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan. Reportedly, the couple has begun to circulate digital invites to their close friends and family members, as per Pinkvilla. If the report is to be believed, then the wedding invite in question is accentuated with floral accents. Moreover, a dreamy house, clear blue sky and a decorated wedding aisle complete the digital card.

The design begins with a small logo of their initials, 'Wn' and then appear the words, "Save The Date FOR THE wedding of Nayan & Wikkk. 9th June 2022. Mahabs." The duo will reportedly tie the knot on June 9, 2022. However, it is important to note that an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited from the couple.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding details

As reported by Pinkvilla, the prominent South couple's nuptials will be a close-knit affair attended by friends and family members. However, it is expected that their wedding function might be attended by prominent celebs including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and more. "While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible," revealed a source to the portal.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan engagement

Just like the wedding function, the couple was hush about their engagement as well. Rumours began to surface when a photo of the duo began doing the rounds on social media. The picture in question, saw Nayanthara flaunting a ring as she place her hand on her beau's heart. The engagement news wasn't confirmed until Nayanthara appeared on a Tamil chat show and stated, "It was my engagement ring."

Speaking of their love story, the two fell head over heels for each other while working on the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015. Their bond has been growing strong ever since. Vignesh Shivan often takes to social media to share mushy photos of the duo, thereby setting major couple goals for their followers. Recently, the two hit the headlines for visiting their ancestral temple together to seek the blessings of the almighty.

Image: Instagram/@nayantharaaa