Nayanthara Reveals Full Names Of Her Twins, Special Meaning Behind Them

Nayanthara and filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan revealed the full names of their twin boys. The couple, who welcomed the babies via surrogacy, have named them Ulag Daiwik N Shivan and Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan. The N in their name stands for Nayanthara. In Tamil, Ulagam or Ulag means the world, while Uyir means soul or life. Their names signify that they are their parent's world and life.

In Vignesh Shivan's latest post, he has also revealed the faces of his twin boys. He wrote in the captioned, "#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan (red heart emojis), Ulag Daiwik N Shivan (red heart emojis). N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy & proud to introduce our babies’ names :) our blessings and happiness."

In the first photo, Nayanthara could be seen holding her baby with the sun setting in the backdrop. In another picture, the couple shared a candid moment with their boys while enjoying the golden hour. The couple has always kept their babies away from media but have now given a glimpse of their faces.

Nayanthara reveals names of her babies

The South-Indian star went to Chennai to attend an award function. While receiving the award she revealed the names of her two sons and said, "It is Uyir Rudroneel N Shivan and my second son is Ulag Daiwik N Shivan."

And finally, #Nayanthara reveals her twin boys' names... 🥺❤



Uyir Rudronil N Shivan ❤

Ulag Dhaiveg N Shivan ❤ https://t.co/7g1tYhclCd pic.twitter.com/CCHFyFthUT — N'cafe... (@NayanCafe) April 2, 2023

Nayanthara and Vignesh's relationship

The couple fell in love while filming for the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. After dating for a while, they tied the knot in Mahabalipuram on June 9 in 2022. Four months after their grand wedding ceremony, Nayanthara and Vignesh announced that they are proud parents to twin boys, who they welcomed through surrogacy.