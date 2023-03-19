Vignesh Shivan Shares Adorable Post With Nayanthara, Kids Uyir And Ulagam

Nayanthara’s husband and director Vignesh Shivan shared a post with the actress and their two kids Uyir & Ulagam on his Instagram handle on Sunday (March 19). The image featured a close up of infants' small hands . One of Nayanthara and Vignesh's hands are intertwined with each other, while the other one can be seen gently holding their newborns. The filmmaker captioned the post with, “happiness is linked with everything that happens within our loved ones ! Love is happiness, happiness is love & is all about , all the love u can have #Blessed.”

Check out the post here:

Earlier, the couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their children. In the clip, Nayanthara can be seen dressed in a black T-shirt and distressed black jeans. While the director sported a green shirt and black jeans. Both their children wore matching red and black outfits. The couple tried their best to hide the faces of their little ones as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Vignesh Shivan announces birth of their children

Last year in October, Vignesh Shivan announced the birth of their children through a post on his Instagram handle. He shared a couple of pictures of them kissing and admiring their twins in the photos. While a close-up view of the infants' small feet was shared, the couple concealed their faces.

In the caption, Vignesh wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great.”

On the work front, Nayanthara will soon be making her Bollywood debut in Atlee Kumar's Jawan. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist and is slated to hit the theatres later this year.