Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Give Major Couple Goals In Filmmaker's 'Throwback Thursday' Pic

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan often treat fans with glimpses of their beautiful bond, and are rightly hailed as Kollywood's most-loved couple. More than 6 years into their relationship, Vignesh and Nayanthara's loved-up pictures manage to create a buzz on social media, with Vignesh's latest 'Throwback Thursday' selfie of the two also receiving equal adulation by fans. Take a look at the post.

Vignesh Shivan shares 'Throwback Thursday' selfie with Nayanthara

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, February 10, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director shared the cute selfie alongside Nayanthara as they look dapper in sunglasses. Nayanthara can be seen sporting a black and white striped top, while Vignesh can be seen in a blue t-shirt layered with a black coloured jacket. In the caption, he dropped a trail of red heart emoticons with a 'Throwback Thursday' hashtag. Take a look.

Vignesh's latest post comes shortly after he confessed missing travelling with his ladylove, quipping that he's waiting to finish work and embark on a vacation. Sharing pictures of him and the actor from their trip to Dubai, Vignesh wrote," Waiting to finish work and take a looooooong holidayyyyyyyy!!! Missing travels with bae.”

The couple not only shares a great personal relationship but has also collaborated on some successful professional ventures. They're now coming together for the highly-anticipated film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Samantha Ruth and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Touted to be a love triangle story, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is backed by Seven Screen Studio in association with Vignesh Shivan's home production house, Rowdy Pictures. The film is among the most highly-anticipated bilingual films to be released in Tamil and Telugu. In the film, Vijay Sethupathi will take on the role of Rambo, whereas, Samantha and Nayanthara will play Khatija and Kanmani respectively.

Initially slated to release in theatres in December 2021, the film has faced various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Indian diva will also be seen alongside Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj in director Ashwin Saravanan's Connect. The Tamil thriller drama is being backed by her beau Vignesh Shivan under the banner Rowdy Pictures.

