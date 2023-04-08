Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Help The Homeless; Distribute Essentials Amid Rains

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were recently spotted outdoors as they indulged in charity work in Chennai. The new parents were snapped out and about, helping the homeless. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tried to help out the needy amid heavy rains in the city.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan help out the needy

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were recorded by an anonymous observer as they stepped out in the rain to help out those in need. The short video showed Vignesh carrying a few bags and also held an umbrella over his and his and wife Nayanthara's head. The Lady Superstar was seen leading the pair ahead, identifying those on the streets who needed help. They passed over the bags to the homeless, one at a time. Nayanthara wore a simple crop hoodie with denim pants keeping her hair up in a slick ponytail. Vignesh Shivan was dressed in a plain cream shirt and beige pants.

The Twitter handle that shared the video, captioned the post, "It was really kind of Lady Superstar #Nayanthara and @VigneshShivN to assist homeless persons on the streets who were suffering from the rain. #inspiringcouple."

Nayanthara's upcoming movies

Nayanthara had a packed 2022 with 5 releases, her wedding and the birth of her twin boys. The actress was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, O2, Godfather, Gold and Connect. The new mother appeared to be taking the current year slightly slow with 2 releases ahead. She has Bollywood film Jawan lined up this year followed by Tamil flick Iraivan.

Vignesh Shivan's last film outing was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, which he produced and directed. Vignesh Shivan is also a very active lyricist having penned the lyrics to nine songs last year. The couple was also spotted on a trip to Kumbakonam where they visited their deity temple and offered prayers on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. The couple tied the knot last year in June, in a ceremony attended by many big names from film industries across India. The same year, they announced the birth of their twin sons via surrogacy, now christened, Uyir and Ulag.