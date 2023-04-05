Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Visit Kumbakonam Temple Post Twins' Name Announcement

Actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan were spotted at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport. The couple is reportedly on a short pilgrimage to their Deity temple located in Kumbakonam. This comes after the pair recently announced the names of their twin sons.

New parents seeking blessings

Pictures of new parents Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been doing the rounds of the Internet, which shows them leaving from the Tiruchirapalli International Airport. Nayanthara can be seen dressed simply in a white striped pullover paired with slim fit black pants and a pair of dark sunglasses. Husband Vignesh Shivan is also dressed casually in a white jacket and teal shirt. The pair is also carrying two bouquets with them. The couples' temple visit notably coincides with the auspicious occasion of Panguni Uthiram.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's holy journey

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's flight was followed by a road trip to reach the deity temple located in Kumbakonam, more specifically located in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. The twins were not accompanying their parents. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are regulars at their deity temple. The couple visits the holy location to seek blessings around every major life event. The pair had earlier been sighted on a similar trip in 2022, right before their marriage ceremony in June of the same year.

Nayanthara's work front

Nayanthara had a whirlwind 2022 with 5 releases, her wedding and the birth of their twin boys. The actress was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, O2, Godfather, Gold and Connect. The new mother appears to be taking the current year slightly slow with 2 releases ahead. She has Bollywood film Jawan lined up this year followed by Tamil flick Iraivan. Vignesh Shivan's last film outing was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, which he produced and directed. Vignesh Shivan is also a very active lyricist having penned the lyrics to 9 songs last year.