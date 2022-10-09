Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Welcome Twin Boys; Share Kids' First Pics On Social Media

Months after tying the knot, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan turned parents to two baby boys. The filmmaker made the announcement via social media, alongside adorable pictures of the couple kissing their newborns' feet. Vignesh further penned a gratitude note and asked their fans to shower blessings on the family, while exclaiming "life looks brighter & more beautiful".

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twins boys

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, October 9, Vignesh Shivan shared a couple of pictures of the couple shedding smiles as they kissed their twins' feet. In the caption, he mentioned, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with

Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great."

In a follow-up post, Vignesh shared more pictures of the babies with newly turned mom Nayanthara. Showering love on his family, the filmmaker wrote, "I love you Two...And I love you Three."

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh got married on June 9 in a resort in Mahabalipuram. The couple's star-studded ceremony was attended by AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Rajinikanth among others.

The couple's wedding documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale will soon be released on the OTT platform Netflix. On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in director Atlee's upcoming film Jawaan, which is set to hit theatres in June 2023. She recently starred alongside superstar Chiranjeevi in Godfather, which was released theatrically release on October 5, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @WIKKIOFFICIAL)