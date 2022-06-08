Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Purported Wedding Invite Surfaces Online; Take A Look

South star Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are one of the most beloved couples in the South film industry. The couple has been together for the past seven years and is now set to tie the knot on June 9, 2022. While their upcoming wedding is one of the most talked-about events in recent times and fans are eager to catch a glimpse of the couple, their purpoted wedding invite is making rounds on the internet.

As per a report by Indian Express, Vignesh Shivan revealed that he and Nayanthara will get married in a private affair on June 9, 2022. The Kathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director also revealed that they were planning to tie the knot at the Tirupati temple, but it did not go as planned due to some logistics issues. The director also asked the media members to bless him and Nayanthara at the conference. While the couple is now set to exchange vows, a wedding invite is surfacing on the internet. However, it is not confirmed if it is the official invite yet.

The e-invite saw caricatures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in traditional clothes as they took a step in the new chapter of their lives. The invite read, "With the blessings of God almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Mr Kurian Kodiyatty and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of late Mr Sivakolundu and Mrs Meenakumar." The invite also had the date, time and venue of the ceremony. While the date in the invite read June 9, the dress code for guests was "Ethnic Pastels."

More about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding bash

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first met on the sets of the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015. After dating for seven years, the couple is set to tie the knot. As per Pinkvilla, the couple's wedding ceremony will be a close-knit affair with their family and friends in attendance. Celebrities, including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more are expected to attend the ceremony. The couple is also expected to throw a grand wedding reception in Chennai.

