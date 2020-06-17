Neeraj Madhav Opens Up About 'unwritten Rules Of Malayalam Film Industry'

Neeraj Madhav, last seen in Anand Menon's Gauthamante Radham, recently penned a letter addressing the harsh realities of the south film industry and posted it on his social media. In the letter, Neeraj shared the unwritten rules of the Malayalam film industry that every junior actor has to abide by. Neeraj Madhav revealed that from remuneration to the tea served on the sets, everything follows a hierarchy in the south film industry.

He said, "Senior actors are served tea in glass cups, whereas, junior actors or background artists are served tea in a steel glass or sometimes a paper cup. Though the tea tastes the same, however what's annoying is the hierarchy the Malayalam film industry follows."

Neeraj Madhav, who made his Mollywood debut with Govindh's Buddy, in the social media post, also disclosed that during the initial years of his acting career he was paid less than that of a female actor's hairdresser. He believed that newcomers in the south film industry are expected to take whatever meager remuneration is offered to them, and if they refuse to do so they could lose movie offers. Neeraj Madhav added that he lost ample of movie offers because "he was demanding" (sic) for better roles and remuneration.

"Though an artist requires hard work and talent to succeed, however in the cinema one requires a godfather or a film-family name to succeed, which I realised very late," said Neeraj Madhav. He further added that Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and Kangana Ranaut's video on nepotism and film nexus motivated him to speak on the atrocities he faced during the early days of his acting career. Neeraj Madhav, in the social media post, also revealed that he had auditioned to play a pivotal part in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore, however, due to date issues he had to quit the project.

Check out Neeraj Madhav's post:

Neeraj Madhav was last seen in Anand Menon's Gauthamante Radham, which is his first solo-hero film. The movie, starring Neeraj Madhav and Punya Elizabeth in the lead, traces the journey of a man named Gautham, from his childhood to adulthood. The Anand Menon directorial though received positive reviews but could not earn good returns from the theatres. Neeraj Madhav, in a previous social media post, stated that the coronavirus outbreak ruined the future of the film. On the work front, Neeraj Madhav has a slew of movies in the pipeline.

