Neeru Bajwa Shot For A Dance-face Off In 'Sardarji' While She Was 3 Months Pregnant

Neeru Bajwa is counted amongst the finest actors in the Punjabi Film Industry. The stunning diva is an established female superstar in Pollywood who has worked with all the A-listers be it Diljit Dosanjh, Jassie Gill, or Gippy Grewal. Neeru Bajwa is known to speak her mind. A mother of three who looks breathtaking and is a stellar actor. Recently, the Mel Karade Rabba actor posted a dancing video on her Instagram with an amusing caption which will leave you startled.

Neeru Bajwa shared this amusing dance video

Recently the Jatt and Juliet actress was in news in for giving birth to her darling twin daughters. Neeru on July 31, 2020, took to her official Instagram handle to share a portion of her popular track Roku Keda from her blockbuster film Sardaarji. The stupendous actor in her Insta post caption wrote about her experience while filming the much-energetic dance number. Neeru Bajwa also wrote that she was three months pregnant when this song was filmed.

As astonishing as it sounds but its true. The committed actor not only gave an exceptional performance in Roku Keda but a memorable one. As the song itself was a dance battle between Neeru Bajwa and Mandy Takhar in the Punjabi film. Neeru danced like a dream, from her fast-pace dancing moves to her impressive confidence, the Laung Laachi star sure did a splendid job. In Neeru Bjawa's Instagram post she also mentioned her weight gain during the filming of the chartbuster track.

Furthermore, Bajwa tagged her Sardaarji co-star Mandy Takhar asking if Mandy remembers this track from the film in her Instagram post. The Jindua actor also talked about how she wasn't in a great mood the time when Roku Keda was being shot. Irrespective of all the odds NB not only completed filming the track but also proved that one can do whatever they wish to during pregnancy nowadays. From working to dancing and, gone are the days of would-be mothers restricting themselves from doing something they like.

On the professional front, Neeru Bajwa will be next seen in the film Beautiful Billo. Helmed by filmmaker Amrit Raj Chada, Neeru will share screen space will Rubina for the first time in Beautiful Billo. Apart from Beautiful Billo, another Neeru Bajwa starrer titled Paani Ch Madhaani is in the filming stage. The film also features Gippy Grewal in lead, and fans can't wait to see the superhit reel-Jodi back on the silver screen.

