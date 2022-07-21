Netflix Drops Unseen Pics From Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding: 'Beyond Fairy Tale'

South diva Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's intimate and traditional wedding was one of the most talked about events of the year. The couple tied the knot last year in the presence of their family and friends in Tamil Nadu's temple city Mahabalipuram.

Many celebrities from the film industry, including legendary actor Rajinikanth graced the couple's wedding and blessed them as they embarked on a new journey.

While the couple has been sharing pictures from their wedding on social media ever since they tied the knot, fans are eager to watch clips of their nuptials. The couple will soon narrate their love story in the form of a documentary on the OTT giant Netflix. The streaming service recently gave a sneak peek into the couple's documentary and shared some adorable pictures.

Taking to their Insatgram handle, Netflix India recently dropped some beautiful pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The pictures seemed to be from their pre-wedding photoshoot in which the couple twinned in ivory shade outfits. Vignesh Shivan donned a cream-coloured shirt with brown pants. On the other hand, Nayanthara looked breathtaking in an ivory-coloured saree and sleeveless blouse.

She accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery, which included a couple of rings.

The couple looked deeply in love as they adored each other in the photos. Sharing the pictures, Netflix India penned, "These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars." They further teased the couple's wedding documentary and added, "BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY’RE coming to Netflix it’s beyond a fairy tale!!"

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's wedding

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's wedding was an intimate but grand affair. The couple looked absolutely adorable in their wedding ensembles. While Vignesh Shivan donned an ivory-coloured Kurta and Dhoti and added a shawl to his look. On the other hand, Nayanthara looked dreamy in a red hand-embroidered saree. She accessorised her look with the layered stone-studded necklace. Sharing the pictures, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "On a scale of 10 … She’s Nayan & am the one By God’s Grace :) jus married Nayanthara."

