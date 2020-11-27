Netflix's Multi-starrer Tamil Anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal' To Release On December 18

Actor Kalki Koechlin on Friday took to her social media handle to share the teaser of her next film Paaval Kadhaigal — Netflix's first Tamil language film, an anthology. Directors Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan have come on board to explore how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four stories in the upcoming project from the streamer.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the film will release exclusively on Netflix across 190 countries on December 18. Paava Kadhaigal rougly translates to 'stories of sin'.

Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Simran, among others are part of the ensemble cast.

Kongara said each story in this anthology explores unconventional, unfettered, and unconditional love.

"To explore a complex, difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside incredibly talented directors is a tremendous opportunity. The anthology reflects how pride, honour and social standing continue to influence individual choices all around us," said director Menon in a statement.

Shivan said he has always been a fan of Netflix and its storytelling.

"As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonising side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalise," he said.

Maaran, known for critically-acclaimed and National Award winning films like "Aadukalam", "Kaakka Muttai and "Visaaranai", said he enjoyed working on the project as he was able to focus on telling the story he wanted to.

(with PTI inputs)

