'Humbled' Sonu Sood Gets Honoured By Prakash Raj In Hyderabad For 'celebrating Humanity'

Actor Prakash Raj recently honoured actor Sonu Sood for his commendable work for the migrant workers during the pandemic. Sonu Sood is currently in Hyderabad where he is shooting for a movie with Prakash Raj. They are working together for Telugu movie, Alludu Audrs. Actor Brahmaji posted a picture of Sonu Sood being honoured by Prakash Raj.

In the picture, Sonu Sood is seen standing holding a bouquet and shawl as he clicks a picture with Prakash Raj and other cast and crew members in Hyderabad. Brahmaji appreciated Prakash Raj for his kind gesture towards Sonu Sood. He wrote, "It’s a nice gesture from our @prakashraaj ..felicitated helping hand@SonuSood on alludu adurs sets..god bless .."

Sood also extended gratitude for the honour as he wrote, “Humbled. thank u @prakashraajbrother for all the love. Means a lot”. Prakash Raj also retweeted Sonu Sood’s post and stated that he deserves it. He also thanked him for celebrating humanity. Take a look at Prakash Raj’s gesture for Sonu Sood.

It’s a nice gesture from our @prakashraaj ..felicitated helping hand @SonuSood on alludu adurs sets..🙏🏼❤️💐👏god bless .. pic.twitter.com/ujK8SsVOpj — BRAHMAJI (@actorbrahmaji) September 28, 2020

Humbled 🙏

thank u @prakashraaj brother for all the love ❣️

Means a lot 🙏 https://t.co/VWxbMr6xH3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 28, 2020

@SonuSood ...you deserve it.. thank you for celebrating HUMANITY..stay blessed https://t.co/FaTrhBt3op — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 28, 2020

Sonu Sood awarded the Special Humanitarian Award by UNDP

Sonu Sood selflessly extended a helping hand to a huge number of migrant workers amid the pandemic. The actor seemingly didn't leave any stone unturned in helping the people who approached him for help. From medical aid to an educational facility, Sonu Sood has been doing it all. Sonu Sood was also given the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his commendable work.

The actor was honoured with the accolade in a virtual ceremony on Monday (September 29, 2020) evening. This honour makes Sonu Sood join the list of stars like Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra who have been similarly honoured by different UN bodies. Speaking about the honour in his acceptance speech, Sonu Sood called it a rare honour to get a United Nations recognition. He stated that it is special to him.

The actor further said that whatever little he did in his own humble way was for his fellow countrymen and he did it without expecting anything in return. Sood added that to be recognised and receiving this award feels good and he supports the United Nations Development Programme in its endeavour to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Speaking about the implementation of these goals set by the United Nations Development Programme, Sonu Sood said that Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from it.

