Kalki Koechlin Shares How She Met Partner Guy Hershberg & How He 'learnt To Make Biryani'

Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram to share the sweet story of how she met her partner Guy Hershberg. She has shared their love story from how it began and how they are parenting their daughter. Read ahead to know Kalki and her partner’s love story.

Kalki Koechlin shares how she met Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin has shared a post about how she met her partner Guy Hershberg. In the photo that she shared, Guy is cutely leaning on Kalki’s belly while they smile for the camera. In the caption of the post, Kalki said that they both met a petrol station on the way to the Dead Sea and the that is how things sparked between them. In the initial years, they both travelled back and forth from Jerusalem to Bombay each month.

Kalki also has said in the post that Guy taught Kalki to eat Middle Eastern salad for breakfast while she taught him to eat a three-course regular meal. She taught him to make biryani while she learnt to make the traditional Israeli dish Shakshuka. They also have learnt each other’s languages like Kalki took online Hebrew classes while Guy took Hindi classes.

She also added that their relationship is a cultural infusion as Guy is part Russian, part Polish and part Iranian and Kalki is of French origin but born and brought up in India. Kalki also elaborated on their daughter’s name Sappho, which is a Greek name. She also said that they don’t follow any religion at home but inculcate various cultural practises. Towards the end, she said that they fight every day about whose turn is it to the dishes and they always split the dessert into equal halves.

This beautiful story shared by Kalki left her fans and followers awestruck. Many celebrities, too, have showered love on Kalki’s post by commenting it. Fans cannot stop gushing about the couple’s story as well. See their reactions:

Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram is full of photos and videos from her personal and professional life. Her baby daughter’s adorable pictures also frequently make it to Kalki’s Instagram feed. She also shares snapshots of the scenes from the movies that have left an impression on her.

Image courtesy- @kalkikanmani Instagram

