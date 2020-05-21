New Bhojpuri Songs 2020: Kesari Lal And Kajal's 'Kamar Load Sahi Na' Is A Smashing Hit

As the nation is under lockdown mode amid COVID-19 scare, several songs which released during this period have went on to become huge successes. The latest to join the list is a Bhojpuri song titled Kamar Load Sahi Na featuring Kesari and Kajal Raghavani. Penned by Kundan Preet, Kamar Load Sahi Na is creating a stir on the internet.

Kesari and Kajal Raghvani's New Romantic Track is a Chartbuster Hit

Khesari Lal Yadav is a highly popular Bhojpuri superstar, who has time and again entertained the audiences with his acting and singing skills. The Sangharsh actor is back with his new romantic track with Kajal Raghavani. Kamar Load Sahi Na is a love song with some peppy beats, sung by Kesari Lal himself. Watch the music video here.

Kamar Load Sahi Na

In a matter of a few days of its launch on Youtube, this Kesari and Kajal Raghavani's Kamar Load Sahi Na has crossed over 7.4 million views. Fans of Kesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghavani are loving their sizzling chemistry in the New Bhojpuri track yet again. The two actors have given the Bhojpuri Film Industry several other smashing hit songs in the past, and this new Bhojpuri song is no different.

Some of their most notable tracks include Jable Jagal Bane, Dal Ke Kiwadi Mein Killi, Aankhiya Lagela Tohar Love Ke School Ha, amid several others. Both Kesari and Kajal Raghavani have danced really well in the Bhojpuri song. Especially the hook step is quite interesting. The music of this latest Bhojpuri song is created by Arya Sharma. The bittersweet banter between Kesari and Kajal Raghavani is the highlight of this Bhojpuri song and is being loved by fans and followers of the actors.

Kesari and Kajal Raghavani have dressed very casually in Kamar Load Sahi Na. Kajal looks lovely in a florescent orange saree paired with a black embroidered blouse, whereas Kesari is donning a simple teal coloured shirt. Kajal opted for an open hairdo in the music video She is wearing matte makeup with bright lips and winged liner.

