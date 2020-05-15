Fans Find Rinku Ojha's Bhojpuri Track 'Ladki Sirf Dhoka Deti Hai' Relatable; Watch

Popular Bhojpuri singer Rinku Ojha is back again with another track. His new song Ladki Sirf Dhokha Deti Hai released on May 14, 2020. The music for this song is given by Shankar Singh while the lyrics are written by Amit Pandey. The song is available on YouTube and has already crossed more than 10,000 views.

Rinku Ojha's new track 'Ladki Sirf Dhoka Deti Hai'

The melancholic track starts with a Shayari as Rinku Ojha starts describing his past relationships through his song. Speaking about the women he has dated in the past, the singer describes each relationship and how ended up hurting himself. Rinku Ojha is popular for his groovy songs as well as his melancholic songs. Fans who heard his latest track loved it and also praised him.

While some of Rinku Ojha's fans praised him for his voice and the lyrics, some praised the singer for the song. Some of Rinku Ojha's fans also told him that they could relate to the lyrics of his song Ladki Sirf Dhokha Deti Hai. One of Rinku Ojha's fans also commented under his video, calling him a 'magician', for his magical and soothing voice.

Other songs voiced by Rinku Ojha

The song Hello Kaun? Tere Naihar Ka Don is a popular song sung by Rinku Ojha and Shilpi Raj. This song is one of the most popular songs on TikTok, the 15-sec video making app. Another popular melancholic song of Rinku Ojha directed by Vicky Maya. The music video of the song Ro Mat Pagli Me Wapas Aunga received most views, making it one of his hit songs.

