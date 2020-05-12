Ahead Of Kollywood Debut, Nidhhi Agerwal Starts Learning Tamil Amid Lockdown; See Post

After her successful stint in Tollywood, Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to make her Kollywood with Jayaram Ravi's Bhoomi. On Monday, Nidhhi Agerwal took to her social media account to share a picture of a book that had Tamil words like Yaar, Enna, Enge, Sogam, Sanda, Thanni and Nandri written in English, along with its meaning in English. Quizzing her fans, she asked: "Learning a new language.. can you guess which one." (sic)

Check out the post:

Learning a new language.. can you guess which one pic.twitter.com/ryYkuFSCOf — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) May 11, 2020

Also Read | Were KL Rahul And Nidhhi Agerwal In A Relationship? Actor Answers

Meanwhile, some social media users asked her to learn Telugu since she pre-dominantly works in Tollywood. To which, she replied in Telugu that she speaks and understands the language well. She wrote: "I know telugu guys.. naku chaaaaala baag telugu vastundi." (sic)

I know telugu guys.. naku chaaaaala baag telugu vastundi 😊💁🏻‍♀️ — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) May 11, 2020

Also Read | WATCH: ‘iSmartShankar’ Opening Makes Ram Gopal Varma Go 'mad' With Joy As He Parties With Ram Pothineni, Charmme Kaur, Nidhhi Agerwal

Also Read | '#HBDSouthQueenTrisha' Trends On Twitter As Tollywood Superstar Trisha Krishnan Turns 37

Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her acting debut with Tiger Shroff in Sabir Khan's Munna Michael has featured in an array of Telugu movies making her a sensation down south. The iSmart Shankar actor announced her Tamil movie debut early last year. In an old interview, she also mentioned the movie to be a special one and revealed that she has not done anything like Bhoomi before.

Bhoomi, starring Jayaram Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead is interestingly Jayaram Ravi's 25th film. The movie touted to be a patriotic drama is directed by Bogan fame Lakshman. The Jayaram Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer was slated to hit the marquee on May 1, 2020. However, got pushed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Dil Raju's Work As An Experimental Tollywood Producer Has Earned Him THIS Net Worth

Besides the upcomer, Nidhhi Agerwal has Yogesh Dubey's India Dial 100. The movie reportedly stars Divyendu Sharma and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead. The movie has been in pre-production for the past few years due to undisclosed reasons.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.