Dil Raju's Work As An Experimental Tollywood Producer Has Earned Him THIS Net Worth

Dil Raju is a National Award-winning producer, known exclusively for his ground-breaking work in Telugu films. He has produced some of the finest movies in the Telugu film industry. His production house is named as Sri Venkateswara Creations. The producer’s first movie was Dil, which was why he was lovingly named as ‘Dil Raju’.

ALSO READ | Tollywood film producer Dil Raju ties the knot for the second time

Dil Raju’s net worth

Dil Raju owns a production company of his own, Sri Venkateswara Creations, which has over 50 movies under its name. As per an article in a regional website, Dil Raju is known to have property worth ₹ 1000 Crores. It also claims that the majority of his property include lands and resorts. However, as per a net worth sourcing site, his net worth as of 2020 $ 9 Million, which is ₹68 crores.

ALSO READ | With Vignesh Shivan set to produce Nayanthara's 65th film, here's his net worth details

Dil Raju’s movies

Dil Raju’s first movie was released in the year 2003 named Dil. The movie was a comedy film starring Nitin, Neha, and Prakash Raj. Some well-known movies under Dil Raju’s production company label include Arya in 2004, Bhadra in 2005, Bommarillu in 2006, Mr Perfect in 2011, and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu in the year 2013. Its recent productions include Jaanu in 2020 and Iddari Lokam Okate in 2019.

His biggest achievement till date is when his movie Shatamanam Bhavathi received the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment-Golden Lotus Award at the 64th National Film Awards. The movie stars Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha in key roles. It deals with the themes of tradition-technology conflict, joint family vs nuclear family, and midlife crisis.

ALSO READ | Masaba Gupta's bio, net worth and other details; Read more to know

Dil Raju’s wedding

Dil Raju tied the knot for the second time on May 10, 2020, in a small ceremony with family and friends. Dil Raju’s wife is Tejaswini, who was a friend of Dil Raju. Dil Raju lost his first wife Anitha in the year 2017 after she suffered from a cardiac arrest.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya net worth, house, IPL salary and lavish lifestyle of Indian all-rounder

When the coronavirus lockdown had started, his production house was also forced to shut down their shoots. Dil Raju had shared a statement that claimed that he has not been going through a great time recently. He also claimed that he is hopeful that things will settle down and that all will be well. He had also written how he will restart his personal life on a happy note.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Adele's brand value and Massive Net Worth has spiked since her stunning makeover; Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.