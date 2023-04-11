Niharika Konidela Removes Wedding Pictures From Instagram, Intensifies Separation Rumours

A new development has come to light with respect to Chiranjeevi's niece, Niharika Konidela, and her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's marriage. Earlier, it had been reported that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram late last month. It has now been revealed that Niharika has gone a step ahead and removed all pictures of her husband Chaitanya, from her Instagram handle. This only further intensifies the brewing rumours of a split, that have been doing the rounds for months.

Niharika's Instagram handle

Niharika Konidela and husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda had unfollowed each other late last month. In addition to unfollowing wife Niharika, Chaitanya had simultaneously also removed all photos of her from his Instagram handle. The only post featuring Niharika was a post Chaitanya had made in December of 2021, introducing their new dog, Buzz Jonnalagadda, a golden retriever, to his followers. Niharika on the other hand, despite unfollowing her husband, had retained their wedding pictures among other posts she had made featuring Chaitanya. A quick scroll through Niharika's Instagram account now, will reveal, that all photos featuring Chaitanya have been meticulously removed.

Niharika-Chaitanya's star-studded wedding

Niharika and Chaitanya tied the knot in a dreamy wedding, attended by hefty names from the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi too was in attendance for his niece's nuptials. The pair was also blessed by the likes of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun among others, who attended the family affair. Niharika and Chaitanya now,seem to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. The mutual unfollowing, paired with Niharika taking the decision to remove all photos of Chaitanya from her handle, inadvertently indicates that rumours of the split might be true.

Niharika made her her debut in Telugu cinema with Oka Manasu opposite Naga Shourya. She launched her own production company Pink Elephant Pictures in 2015. She was last seen in Suryakantham, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, both of which released in 2019.