Niharika Konidela Goes On Family Trip Weeks After Announcing Her Divorce

Niharika Konidela recently announced her divorce from her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The two were married for nearly 3 years before issuing a joint statement confirming their separation. Not too long after the announcement, the actress is on an international trip with her immediate family.

3 things you need to know

Niharika Konidela's husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda belongs to a non-film background and works as a business strategist.

The two tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at Udaipur on December 9, 2020.

The couple confirmed their divorce in a joint statement on social media in July this year.

Niharika Konidela takes a trip with her family

Niharika Konidela and brother Varun Tej took to their social media handles to share a glimpse of their family trip. The Konidela siblings are currently holidaying in Kenya with their parents Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela. Their caption for the picture which reads, "Our much awaited Kenyan expedition", suggests that the getaway was being planned for a while.



The first picture shows Niharika standing atop a rock with her arm around brother Varun. The second picture is a family click featuring both Varun and Niharika along with their parents Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela. The family has been touring the Lake Nakuru National Park located in Kenya.

Niharika Konidela's family trip comes after her divorce confirmation

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda had shared a joint statement on Instagram confirming their divorce. This followed, months of rumours about the couple allegedly living separately. In the post - since deleted from Niharika's handle, the former pair confirmed, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding."