Niharika Konidela Opens Up On Doing Glamourous Roles And Why She Is Not Samantha

Niharika Konidela, who made her celluloid debut in 2016 with G. Ramaraju's Oka Manasu, seems to be in a hurry to sign big-budgeted movies. The actor, who was last seen in a small role in Surrender Reddy's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is reportedly looking at signing big-budgeted films soon after the lockdown ends. Niharika Konidela, in a recent social media live session, revealed that she will sign a slew of movies and web series after the lockdown ends. Reportedly, the actor is on a signing spree.

Meanwhile, during the same live session, Niharika Konidela revealed that she is not like Samantha Akkineni, who works even after her marriage. Niharika Konidela also said that she might stop acting after marriage, the reason of which, the actor desires to work in as many as movies possible. Interestingly, Samantha Akkineni delivered some of the biggest hits of her career after her marriage.

Samantha Akkineni married her long-time boyfriend Naga Chaitanya in a private ceremony in 2017. Samantha Akkineni actively pursues acting and is reportedly one of the sought-after actors of Tollywood. She was last seen in C. Prem Kumar's Jaanu.

Further in the interview, Niharika Konidela also revealed that she is open to glamourous roles. She revealed that she recently signed a Tamil movie, which is reported to be a romantic one, set in Goa. Niharika Konidela revealed that the cast and crew of the upcoming movie would resume shooting after the lockdown ends.

