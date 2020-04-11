Samantha Akkineni And Other Celebs Who Donned Daring And Bold Outfits

Actors are often also considered pioneers in the fashion industry. Many celebs love to experiment and try on new outfits that have never been worn before. Some celebs take their fashion sense to the extreme and wear daring and crazy outfits that are considered quirky and unique. Here are a few of the most daring outfits worn by celebs.

Most daring outfits that were worn by celebs

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is known for her stunning fashion sense. Samantha Akkineni also has several bold outfits that she has donned during her various photoshoots. In the above photo, Samantha Akkineni wore a stunning yellow net dress that was completely see-through. Samantha Akkineni only wore a nude corset-style bodysuit underneath, making this dress one of her most daring outfits.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is another celebrity superstar who is known for her quirky yet stunning fashion sense. Jennnifer Lopez's on-stage outfits are especially bold and daring. In the above photo, Jennifer Lopez dons a near-complete sheer outfit. Her gorgeous outfit is designed with silver mirrors and shimmering fabrics.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is another Bollywood star who is known for her love of fashion. Sonam Kapoor often shares pictures of her stunning photoshoots on social media. In the above photo, the actor dons a gorgeous black gown that has a large frilled skirt. The top of the outfit is partially see-through and the dress is designed with black feathers around the neckline.

