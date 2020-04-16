Nandini Reddy Dismisses Rumours Of Working With Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya

On Wednesday, Nandini Reddy took to her Twitter handle to put an end to all rumours surrounding her upcoming film. She revealed that her upcoming is an original script, and does not feature Samatha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya in the lead. She also expressed her desire to collaborate with Samantha Akkineni soon.

My next is not a remake . It’s an original script produced by @SwapnaCinema .Whenever @Samanthaprabhu2 n I do our next we will announce it with a lot of joy and pride . Now, time for the next rumour .....😴...my rating for this rumour is 1/5.... come on guys u can do better 👆🏼 — Nandini Reddy (@nandureddy4u) April 15, 2020

Recently, Oh Baby fame Nandini Reddy announced that she would collaborate with Mahanati producers - Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt for an upcoming movie. Following the announcement, rumours were rife that Nandini Reddy would collaborate with Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya for the upcoming movie. However, with Nandini Reddy's social media post, it is clear she is in no mood to work with Samantha Akkineni or Naga Chaitanya soon.

What's next for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The forthcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Shekhar Kammula's Love Story. The movie, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, is touted to be a heart-wrenching love story. The upcoming movie is bankrolled by Asian Cinemas, Amigos Creations and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

