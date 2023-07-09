Niharika Konidela Shares First Post After Announcing Separation From Chaitanya

Four days after announcing her separation from her husband Chaitanya, Niharika Konidela took to her Instagram handle to post a video with her girl gang. The Oka Manasu actress was married to Chaitanya for two years. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, announced that they were parting ways earlier this month.

2 things you need to know

Niharika Konidela is the cousin of Ram Charan and daughter of Chiranjeevi's brother Nagendra Babu.

Chaitanya, on the other hand, is a business strategist.

Niharika Konidela shares fun video with friends

On July 9, Niharika shared a goofy video with her friends describing their traits. The clip showed the actress with her three other friends. She featured as the 'overdressed’ one in the video, while others were termed as ‘one who pulls off anything confidently’ ‘one who never bother to dress up’ and ‘one who never shows up.’

Niharika Konidela on her divorce with Chaitanya

Niharika made the separation announcement with a statement that read, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding."

(Screengrab of Niharika Konidela's Instagram post)

People were anticipating her separation announcement since April this year when both Niharika and Chaitanya deleted their wedding pictures and unfollowed each other on Instagram. Moreover, the rumours intensified when the actress attended the engagement ceremony of her brother Varun Tej with Lavanya Tripathi without Chaitanya. While it’s unclear when the two started a relationship, they got engaged in August 2020 in a private ceremony. The couple subsequently tied the knot in a star-studded affair in December 2020.