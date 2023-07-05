Nikhil Siddhartha Apologises After Spy's Release, Makes A Promise To Fans

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s latest film Spy was released on June 29. 2023. The film is faring well commercially despite its reviews ranging from mixed to negative. It was released in only one language. Now, Nikhil has recently issued an apology to his fans for the same.

3 things you need to know:

Spy is helmed by debutant director Garry BH.

It’s a spy-thriller based around RAW agents embarking on a mission.

Spy is the 20th film in Nikhil Siddhartha’s career as an actor.

Nikhil Siddhartha apologises for the limited release of Spy

The 38-year-old took to Twitter and wrote an apology note about Spy. He said that he regrets the lack of a proper multi-language release of Spy. He added in his press note that the reason for the same was ‘contract/content delay issues,’ which also led to the cancellation of 350 overseas shows. He apologised to the audience who wanted to watch the film in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.



(Nikhil Siddhartha in a poster for Spy | Image: actor_Nikhil/Instagram)

Nikhil promises the multi-lingual release of his next three films

The Karthikeya 2 actor also added that his next three films will be multi-language releases. He concluded the tweet by promising that following Spy, none of his upcoming films will face similar issues. The 18 Pages actor said that he would deliver a ‘finished, checked, and fantastic product.’

(Nikhil Siddhartha's address to his followers in a note posted on Twitter | Image: actor_Nikhil/Twitter)



Despite Spy’s limited release, it still stands with a rating of 8.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb. The film has a reported budget of ₹20 crore and has reportedly collected ₹18.5 crore at the box office. Moreover, the film was acquired for an OTT release for a hefty amount of ₹40 crores, which makes it a profitable venture.