Nikhil Siddhartha Takes On A Mission To Unravel Subhas Chandra Bose's Death

The much-anticipated trailer of Nikhil Siddhartha's film Spy has been unveiled by the makers. The trailer launch event took place today (June 22) in the evening at AAA Cinemas, owned by Allu Arjun, in Hyderabad. The movie delves into the mystery surrounding the death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Spy is written by Anirudh Krishna MurthyK and Raja Shekhar Reddy.

The film is produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy under the banner ED Entertainments.

The trailer also features a surprise appearance by Rana Dagubbati

Nikhil Siddhartha embarks on a thrilling mission in Spy

The trailer begins with a gripping dialogue, "History never tells us the truth, it will be hidden, and we need to find the answer." In the next scene, Nikhil, essaying the role of a spy agent, can be seen chasing a vehicle while holding a gun. The over 2-minute-long trailer showcases India issuing a red alert to all agents in the country to eliminate the most-wanted terrorist, who possesses a crucial file known as the "Netaji Files."

Following the red alert, Nikhil sets out on a mission to eliminate the terrorist and unravel the mystery behind the death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Rana Duggubati’s small yet powerful role

The trailer also provides a glimpse of Rana Daggubati, who appears to be portraying the role of a pilot. Towards the end, he delivers a powerful line, "Freedom is not something one gives. It’s a snatch. This is not what I said... Netaji said." Packed with intense dialogues, the trailer offers glimpses of the high-octane action sequences featuring Nikhil.

The film also stars Iswarya Menon as the female lead, along with Aryan Rajesh and Sanya Thakur in pivotal roles. Spy is scheduled to release on June 29 in five regional languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.