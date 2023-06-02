Nikhil Siddhartha Starrer Swayambhu First Look Motion Poster Out

Nikhil Siddhartha, the popular Telugu actor, has recently announced his much-anticipated 20th film, Swayambhu. The first look motion poster for the film was recently unveiled. Swayambhu marks Nihkil’s foray into pan-Indian cinema. Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar, Swayambhu is expected to be a grand production with a significant budget.

The first-look motion poster of the film showcases Nikhil in the role of a fierce warrior on the battlefield. With long hair befitting a fighter, he is seen astride a horse, wielding a spear in one hand and a shield in the other. The attention to detail in Nikhil's appearance and makeover is truly commendable.

In a social media post unveiling the first look motion poster, Nikhil expressed his excitement about working with top-notch technicians on the project. He mentioned the renowned director of photography, Manoj Paramahamsa, as well as music director Ravi Basrur and production designer M Prabhaharan. Nikhil expressed his joy at collaborating with his producer, Tagore Madhu garu, and thanked Bhuvan and Sreekar. he also credited Bharat Krishnamachari as the director of the film.

Interestingly, Nikhil chose to release the first look poster on his birthday, which was on June 1. He took to social media to share the poster and expressed gratitude for all the love and birthday wishes. He also assured his fans that he would continue working harder to win their hearts. He wrote, “Our 20th Film will be #Swayambhu 🙏🏽 thanks for all the Love and Wishes on my Birthday... Will keep working harder and try to win ur hearts always 🙏🏽 @krishbharat20 @manojdft @RaviBasrur @TagoreMadhu @bhuvan_sagar @PixelStudiosoff @TimesMusicHub @jungleemusicSTH”

Nikhil Siddhartha on the work front

Nikhil's previous film, 18 Pages, in which he co-starred with Anupama Parameswaran, is currently streaming on Netflix. The duo was also seen together in the successful film Kartikeya 2. With regard to upcoming projects, Nikhil has several films lined up, including Spy, The India House, and Kartikeya 3.

The announcement of Swayambhu has generated immense excitement among Nikhil Siddhartha's fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of his 20th film.