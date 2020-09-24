Nithiin Commences Shoot For Venky Alturi's 'Rang De' In Hyderabad; Director Posts Glimpses

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer Rang De's shooting commenced in Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 23. Director Venky Alturi shared pictures from the sets online. He said that the shoot of Rang De has resumed undertaking all safety precautions. He further requested everyone to stay safe, and wrote, "Always #WearAMask & Stay Safe!". (sic)

Check out the pictures here:

Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin starrer to release on Sankranti

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer Rang De will hit the marquee on Makar Sankranti that falls on January 14 next year. Director Venky Alturi, in a recent tweet, revealed that Rang De would release in Sankranti 2021. "See you all this SANKRANTHI," (sic) wrote Rang De director.

Rang De, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, also features actors like Sai Kumar, Naresh, Rohini, and Kausalya, among others in prominent roles. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram will be cranking the camera for the film and it will be edited by Navin Nooli. Rang De is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner.

What's next for Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh on the work front?

Nithiin will be next seen in Hindi film Andhadhun's Telugu remake. The movie, starring Nithiin, Nabha Natesh, and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, narrates the tale of a blind musician who witnesses a murder. The Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is directed by Krishnarjuna Yudham (2018) fame Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by N. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has an array of films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Siva's Annaatthe. The movie, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead role, also features actors like Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, and others in prominent roles. The film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner is slated to hit the marquee during Pongal 2021. Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in the pipeline.

